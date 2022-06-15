Metatron Capital SICAV plc Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,991.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

