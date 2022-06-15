Metatron Capital SICAV plc Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

NYSE STN opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

