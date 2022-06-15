Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 571,300 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Meten Holding Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 102,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,640. Meten Holding Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

