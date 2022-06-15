Metminco (LON:MNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Metminco Limited (LON:MNC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Metminco shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,449,987 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.34.
Metminco Company Profile (LON:MNC)
Further Reading
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Metminco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metminco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.