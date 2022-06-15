Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.33

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.33 and traded as low as C$68.26. Metro shares last traded at C$68.34, with a volume of 519,188 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.33.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.1199995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

