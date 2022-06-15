Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.38

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 1517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.15%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,356,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after buying an additional 188,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.