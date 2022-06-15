Mina Market Cap Reaches $374.39 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003153 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $374.39 million and $33.87 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,704.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.47 or 0.19051218 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00425567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036951 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 546,820,383 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

