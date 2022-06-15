Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 112,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,630. Mind Cure Health has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
