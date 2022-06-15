Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 3,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,826,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $10,360,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.