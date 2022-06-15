Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.87 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $19.87 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,091.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,342.02 or 0.32704305 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00392183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

