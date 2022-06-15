Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 111901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.
About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)
