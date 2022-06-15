Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.4 days.

MSBHF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.