Miura Global Management LLC Buys 85,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Pulmonx accounts for approximately 6.0% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $36,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $12,623,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LUNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

