Miura Global Management LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Miura Global Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 2.1% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

NET stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

