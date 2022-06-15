Miura Global Management LLC Takes $23.45 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,452,000. General Motors makes up approximately 3.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

