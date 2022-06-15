Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target points to a potential upside of 148.87% from the stock’s current price.

STRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

STRY stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

