monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Short Interest Update

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MNDY stock traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.04. 630,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -22.74. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

