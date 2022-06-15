MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.38. 21,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.27. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $420.38.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.