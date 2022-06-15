Monolith Advisors Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,060,079 shares of company stock valued at $909,361,965. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

