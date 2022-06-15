Monolith Advisors Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.89 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

