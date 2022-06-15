Monolith Advisors Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,946 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of Monolith Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 795 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

