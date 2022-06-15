Monolith Advisors Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $217,805,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $209.27. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

