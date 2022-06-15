Monolith Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

VTV opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.40 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

