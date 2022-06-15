Monolith Advisors Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

