Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 34,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,321. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

