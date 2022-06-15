Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.00

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$114.00 and last traded at C$114.95, with a volume of 4970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$18.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$264.94 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 12.8599996 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

