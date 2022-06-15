Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives $131.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHGVY shares. DNB Markets lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MHGVY opened at $23.80 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

