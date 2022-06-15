Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mplx by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,243,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,743,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

