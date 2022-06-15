MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 86,623 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 537,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 336,843 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,015,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

