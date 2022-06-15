mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.12 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $52,157.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,765.95 or 1.00502690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031452 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001275 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

