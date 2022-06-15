MyNeighborAlice 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.17 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00010362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $70.82 million and approximately $128.17 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.65 or 0.99987010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

