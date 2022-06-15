Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.
Nanosonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nanosonics (NNCSF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.