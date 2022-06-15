Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Nanosonics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.