National Bank Financial Lowers Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.75

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.58. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

