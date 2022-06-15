National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.58

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 13682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

