Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,339. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

