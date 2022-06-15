Neblio Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $116,458.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012542 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,234,476 coins and its circulating supply is 19,157,816 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

