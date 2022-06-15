Nellore Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nellore Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 0.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

NYSE:SE traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 93,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,978. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

