Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEPH. Benchmark lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Nephros stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 56.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

