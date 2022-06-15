Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $117.83 million and $3.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,656.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.34 or 0.05447987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00221801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00563166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00522251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00069666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

