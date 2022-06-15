NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.55

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 24346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $993,799. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

