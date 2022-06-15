Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Tops $770.99 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $770.99 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,928.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.33 or 0.30827659 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00409353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 810,013,383 coins and its circulating supply is 810,012,779 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

