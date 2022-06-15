New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading Down 3.8%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19.

Get New Commerce Split Fund alerts:

About New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Commerce Split Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Commerce Split Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.