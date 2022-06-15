New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $11.87

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.58. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 6,453 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,818.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

