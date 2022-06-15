New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 294,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,477,931 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 858.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 188,299 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

