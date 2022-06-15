New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 294,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,477,931 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.