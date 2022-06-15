New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.54). Approximately 9,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).
The company has a market capitalization of £90.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.89.
About New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI)
