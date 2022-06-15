New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.54). Approximately 9,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.53).

The company has a market capitalization of £90.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.89.

About New Star Investment Trust

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

