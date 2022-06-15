NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 26,886 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

TGT stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.90. The stock had a trading volume of 75,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $141.29 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,283 shares of company stock worth $15,026,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

