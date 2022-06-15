NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 34,448 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $30,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. 40,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

