NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,762. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.51.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

