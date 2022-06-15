NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,749 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. 7,446,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

